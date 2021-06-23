UP Elections 2022: Nishad Party chief warns BJP over reservation promise; demands Deputy CM post

Sanjay Nishad said that the fishermen community constitutes 18 per cent vote share among different castes.

While the BJP works to forge an alliance with different parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, the Nishad Party, which is an ally of the BJP and enjoys a large support base in the Gorakhpur and Purvanchal region, has begun to set terms with the saffron party to get its equations right. Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad has sought the Deputy Chief Minister’s post if the BJP wants an alliance with it, reports said. He said that the fishermen community constitutes 18 per cent vote share among different castes.

Sanjay Nishad said that for the past 70 years, members of different communities have become chief ministers and since around 18 per cent population of the state now belongs to the Nishad community, the votes will be cast unitedly if a fisherman’s son is their leader.

“They (BJP) had promised us Cabinet posts and a Rajya Sabha seat. I should be the deputy chief minister’s face in the 2022 Assembly elections. If they’ll hurt us, then they’ll also not stay happy. We’re fighting for reservation,” said Sanjay Nishad.

The BJP, which enjoys a massive mandate in the outgoing assembly, may not agree to the demand given it already has two deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma from the party assigning deputy CM post to any ally may result in other parties making such demand. This was one of the reasons that the BJP did not agree to Shiv Sena’s demand in Maharashtra and the alliance broke after the election results.

Nishad is likely to hold a press conference around 2 pm today with regards to his party’s possible course of action. Sanjay Nishad has been pressing for his demands for quite some time now and on Friday, he went on to state that the BJP may fail to retain power if it doesn’t fulfil its promise of extending reservation to the Nishad community.

Nishad claimed that the BJP got the maximum number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls due to his party’s efforts.