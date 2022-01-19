  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Elections 2022 | ‘Netaji tried to convince her’: Akhilesh Yadav on sister-in-law Aparna Yadav joining BJP

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written by FE Online
Reacting to Aparna Yadav joining the BJP, Akhilesh said he was happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology was expanding.

Reacting to his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that party patriarch and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav tried to convince the former.

“Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party’s ideology is expanding…Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her,” Yadav said while addressing the media.

