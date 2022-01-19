UP Elections 2022 | ‘Netaji tried to convince her’: Akhilesh Yadav on sister-in-law Aparna Yadav joining BJP

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that party patriarch and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav tried to convince the former.

“Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party’s ideology is expanding…Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her,” Yadav said while addressing the media.

