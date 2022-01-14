UP Elections | ‘End of BJP,’ says Swami Prasad Maurya, joins SP with Dharam Singh Saini and six other MLAs

Along with Maurya and Saini, six rebel MLAs including Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya also joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, along with state minister Dharam Singh Saini, joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday, days after quitting the BJP just a month ahead of the assembly polls. Along with Maurya and Saini, six rebel MLAs including Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya also joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing the public at the event, Maurya said that the BJP leadership was having sleepless nights because of the resignation by him and others. “BJP leaders didn’t have the time to talk to us when in government are now having sleepless nights,” he said.

After quitting BJP, MLAs Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya join Samajwadi Party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Dz6M7yiRSk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

“January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankaranti, the end of BJP is being written,” Swami Prasad Maurya said as he joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

“The BJP has deceived the poor, Dalits and OBCs to seize power,” he claimed. He went on to state that the BJP had earlier discussed that either Swami Prasad Maurya or Keshav Maurya would be made the chief minister of the state, but later they instated Adityanath.

“The BJP has misled the people of the country and the state and has thrown dust in their eyes and exploited the people. Now, Uttar Pradesh has to be freed from BJP’s exploitation by eliminating BJP,” Maurya said claiming that the BJP will be thrown out of the power at the hands of the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier this week, Maurya stepped down from the post of Cabinet minister and said he was quitting the BJP