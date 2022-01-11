  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Elections 2022: Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins Samajwadi Party

Maurya said that “negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium businessmen” were the reason behind his resignation.

Written By FE Online
In what comes as a big jolt to the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which are less than a month away, state cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday submitted his resignation. He is likely to join the Samajwadi Party.

Maurya posted his resignation letter on Twitter and wrote that “negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium businessmen” were the reason behind his resignation.

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

