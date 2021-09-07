UP elections 2022: Mayawati sounds poll bugle with ‘Mission Brahmin’ and a promise of no more parks, statues

Mayawati also promised a big change from her last stint as she announced that her party, if it comes to power, will focus on development and not on building statues and parks.

Amid the Bahujan Samaj Party’s bid to woo Brahmins through outreach programmes ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday assured security of the community if her party comes to power in the state.

The assurance for the Brahmin community comes days after she rolled rolled out the party’s ‘Mission Brahmin’ in July while taking up the legal battle to secure bail for the 17-year-old widow of slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s nephew Amar, who too was shot in an encounter after the Biker massacre.

BSP’s national general secretary and senior lawyer Satish Mishra is seeking the release of Khushi Dubey, a minor who is currently lodged at a juvenile centre in Barabanki. She was booked under stringent IPC sections, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

“Brahmins have agreed that under BSP’s rule, people from the community were in better condition as compared to under BJP’s rule. We should join more people from Brahmin community with us for the upcoming elections to form government with majority, similar to 2007,” Mayawati said while addressing party workers at ‘Prabuddh Sammelan’ in Lucknow.

Sounding the poll bugle, Mayawati also promised a big change from her last stint as she announced that her party, if it comes to power, will focus on development and not on building statues and parks.

“We do not need to make any new monuments or parks in the name of those who were our guiding lights – we have already done it in our previous terms,” she said. The BSP supremo had made a similar promise in 2016 while campaigning for the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

While serving as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for four terms, Mayawati had commissioned parks and sprawling monuments with giant statues of herself, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and elephants – her party’s symbol.