UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: CM Yogi, Priyanka, Akhilesh to address rallies in poll-bound state today

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a blitzkrieg of rallies today with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to address public gatherings in different parts of the state today. While Adityanath will visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur.

Gandhi will first visit Prayagraj where she will perform a Darshan Puja at the Matyagjendra Nath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. She will then travel to Chitrakoot by road, accompanied by Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi party will run its political campaign ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Ghazipur to Lucknow today. The fourth leg of the Yatra will run total nine districts today – Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi, Barabanki and Lucknow.

