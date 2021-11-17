  • MORE MARKET STATS
UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: CM Yogi, Priyanka, Akhilesh to address rallies in poll-bound state today

Updated: November 17, 2021 9:21:00 am

UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: While Adityanath will visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur.

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a blitzkrieg of rallies today with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to address public gatherings in different parts of the state today. While Adityanath will visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur.

Gandhi will first visit Prayagraj where she will perform a Darshan Puja at the Matyagjendra Nath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. She will then travel to Chitrakoot by road, accompanied by Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi party will run its political campaign ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Ghazipur to Lucknow today. The fourth leg of the Yatra will run total nine districts today – Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi, Barabanki and Lucknow.

 

    09:21 (IST)17 Nov 2021
    Vijay Rath Yatra to start at noon

    Samajwadi Party's 'Vijay Rath Yatra' will start from Ghazipur after public meeting at 11 am at Pakhnpur, Mohammadabad. 

    All the major parties - the BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress - have announced to go it alone in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Rather, these parties are focusing on firming up alliances with smaller caste-based parties in the state to expand their support base. The ABP-CVoter pre-poll survey has given a clear edge to the BJP, with Samajwadi Party emerging as its main contender. It has projected a victory for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in the state but with a huge loss in the seat-share, which might come as a direct gain for the Samajwadi Party.
    Assembly elections
