UP Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the elections from his hime turn Gorakhpur, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat.

The BJP on Saturday announced its first of 105 candidates for the first and second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, along with the assembly seats Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will be contesting from.

The party has announced names of candidates for 57 out of the 58 seats which will go to polls in the first phase on February 10 and 48 out of 55 seats which will vote in the second phase on February 14.

Here is the full list:

Constituency – Candidate Name

Gorakhpur (Urban) – Yogi Adityanath – Gorakhpur (Urban)

Sirathu – Keshav Prasad Maurya

Kairana – Mriganka Singh

Thana Bhawan – Suresh Rana

Shamli – Tejendra Singh Nirwal

Budhana – Umesh Malik

Charthawal – Sapna Kashyap

Purqazi – Pramod Utwal

Muzaffarnagar – Kapil Dev Aggarwal

Khatauli – Vikram Saini

Meerapur – Prashant Gurjar

Siwalkhas – Manendra Pal Singh

Sardhana – Sangeet Som

Hastinapur – Dinesh Khatik

Kithore – Satyavir Tyagi

Meerut Cantt. – Amit Agarwal

Meerut South – Somendra Tomar

Chhaprauli – Sahendra Singh Ramala

Baraut – Krishnapal Singh Malik

Bagpat – Yogesh Dhama

Loni – Nandkishor Gurjar

Muradnagar – Ajit Pal Tyagi

Sahibabad – Sunil Sharma

Ghaziabad – Atul Garg

Modinagar – Manju Shivach

Dholana – Dharmesh Tomar

Hapur (SC) – Vijay Pal Aadti

Garhmukteshwar – Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya

Noida – Pankaj Singh

Dadri – Tejpal Singh Nagar

Jewar – Dhirendra Singh

Secunderabad – Laxmiraj Singh

Bulandshahr – Pradeep Chaudhary

Syana – Devendra Singh Lodhi

Anupshahr – Sanjay Sharma

Debai – C P Singh

Shikarpur – Anil Sharma

Khurja (SC) – Meenakshi Singh

Khair (SC) – Anoop Pradhan Balmiki

Barauli – Thakur Jayveer Singh

Atrauli – Sandeep Singh

Chharra – Ravendra Pal Singh

Koil – Anil Parashar

Iglas – Rajkumar Sahyogi

Chhata – Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan

Mant – Rajesh Chaudhary

Goverdhan – Thakur Meghshyam Singh

Mathura – Shrikant Sharma

Baldev (SC) – Pooran Prakash Jatav

Etmadpur – Dharampal Singh

Agra Cantt. – G S Dharmesh

Agra South – Yogendra Upadhyaya

Agra North – Purshottam Khandelwal

Agra Rural (SC) – Baby Rani Maurya