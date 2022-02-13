UP Elections 2022: From Azam Khan to Dharam Singh Saini, key candidates to watch out for in second phase

UP second phase elections: The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects.

As many as 55 Assembly seats will go to polls in second of the seven-phased elections in Uttar Pradesh on February 14 with a total of 586 candidates in the fray. The high-decibel campaigning for these 55 Assembly segments saw senior leaders from major parties – BJP, SP, BSP, CONG, RLD – attempting to woo voters till the last minute.

The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

In the 2017 polls, the ruling BJP had won 38 of these 55 seats, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.

Let’s take a look at the key constituencies and the contests they will witness in the second phase of UP elections:

Rampur

The Rampur hot seat will witness a fierce contest, with Abdullah Azam Khan out on bail in time for the elections, and the BJP fielding the man responsible for almost half the cases the Khan family is fighting, as its candidate.

The BJP has fielded Akash Saxena – son of a four-time BJP MLA – who claims to be behind 30 of the FIRs lodged against Khan. Given Y-category security under the Yogi Adityanath government, Saxena, who runs an export business and claims to be a life-long RSS worker, would be contesting elections for the first time.

The Congress has pitted Kazim Ali Khan son of the last Nawab of Rampur, whose parents won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat seven times.

Nakur

Nakur Assembly segment will witness an interesting contest this time with the BJP facing challenge from one of its own leader who jumped the ship to the Samajwadi Party recently.

Dharam Singh Saini, who was forest minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, is now riding Samajwadi Party’s bicycle, and to challenge him, the BJP has fielded Mukesh Chaudhary. In 2017, Saini – a four-time MLA – had defeated Congress heavyweight Imran Masood, who too had switched over to the Samajwadi Party camp.

Banking heavily on Muslim support, Saini will face stiff challenge from the BSP, which too has fielded a Muslim candidate, Sahil Khan.

Suar

Here, the Samajwadi Party has placed its bet on MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Khan who faces challenge from Haider Ali Khan, who has been fielded by Apna Dal Sonelal, a BJP ally.

Haider Ali Khan is the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur. He is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano. His grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a five-term Congress MP from Rampur, and his father Nawab Kazim Ali Khan is a four-term MLA, and presently the Congress party’s candidate from Rampur.

Previously, Abdullah Azam had been elected from Suar, but the Allahabad High Court had cancelled his election on the grounds that he was under 25 at the time of filing his nomination. His case has since been pending in the Supreme Court, and the Suar seat has remained vacant.

Bareilly Cantonment

Supriya Aron, who joined the Samajwadi Party just days the Congress named her as its candidate from Bareilly Cantt, is now contesting on a SP ticket from the same seat. Aron, a former mayor of Bareilly, had unsuccessfully contested from the same seat on a Congress ticket in 2012.

The BJP has fielded Sanjeev Agarwal from the Bareilly Cantt seat. The ruling party replaced Rajesh Agarawal despite him winning the seat twice in 2012 and 2017.

Bilaspur

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh faces two-way challenge from Congress candidate Sanjay Kapoor and Amarjeet Singh of the Samajwadi Party here. In the 2017 polls, Aulakh had defeated Kapoor by a margin of 22,359 votes.

Badaun

Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta faces challenge from Samajwadi Party’s Races Ahmed and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Rakesh Kumar Singh. In the 2017 polls, Gupta had defeated SP candidate Abid Raza Khan by a margin of 16,467 votes.