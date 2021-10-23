UP Elections 2022: Free scooty, laptop, farm loan waiver, 20 lakh jobs and more, Priyanka Gandhi releases Congress manifesto

It may be recalled that Priyanka Gandhi had recently announced to reserve 40 per cent of total party tickets for women candidates only.

UP Elections 2022: Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress party today released its poll manifesto. The manifesto was released by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who also flagged off the party’s ‘Pratigya Yatra’ from UP’s Barabanki. With Pratigya Yatra, the party aims to take its poll promises to every voter.

“Some key promises of our manifesto are free e-Scooty and mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, Rs 25,000 per year to poor families, electricity bill half for all and full waiver of pending electricity bills of Covid period,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In an attempt to woo the youth voters and farmers, the Congress party also promised 20 lakh jobs and a hike in MSPs. “We will also give 20 lakh government jobs, MSP of Rs 2500 for rice and wheat per quintal and Rs 400 for sugarcane per quintal,” she said.

It may be recalled that Priyanka Gandhi had recently announced to reserve 40 per cent of total party tickets for women candidates only. Today, she said that the party will also launch a separate manifesto for women. “We will issue a separate manifesto for women. it will be out in about a week. All the announcements to be made for women will be in that manifesto,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Here are seven key promises made in the Congress party’s manifesto:

* 40 per cent participation for women in tickets

* Free scooty and laptop for girl students

* Complete loan waiver for farmers

* Rs 2500 MSP for Wheat/Paddy, Rs 400 MSP for Sugarcane farmers

* 50 per cent amount of electricity bill of every person will be waived and the dues incurred during the COVID period will be fully waived off

* Rs 25,000 one time financial assistance for families affected due to COVID-19

* 20 lakh government jobs for youth

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held early next year. The ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party are yet to release their manifesto.