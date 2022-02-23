UP Elections 2022 Phase 4 Polling LIVE: 59 seats up for grabs, BJP faces litmus test in Lakhimpur

Live

UP Election 2022 Live Voter Percentage, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Fourth Phase Polling Live Updates: The polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 4 Polling Live News: Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in fourth of the seven-phased Assembly elections today. The polling, which began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, will decide the fate of 624 candidates in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 is also voting today.

Live Updates UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 4 Voter Turnout Live: 07:04 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Polling begins across 59 Assembly seats Polling begins across 59 Assembly seats. It will conclude at 6 pm. 06:52 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Lucknow Cantt. a BJP stronghold since 1991, barring 2012 The Lucknow Cantonment assembly segment has elected BJP MLA since 1991, barring 2012 when then Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi defeated Aparna Yadav, who had fought on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. 06:48 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Over 60,000 policemen deployed for security in fourth phase As many as 800 companies of paramilitary forces and over 60,000 policemen will provide security across 59 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, where elections are being held in the fourth phase today.