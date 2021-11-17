UP Elections 2022: Four Samajwadi Party MLCs join BJP weeks after ruling MLA switched sides to join opposition

Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu is the nephew of former PM late Chandra Shekhar. The former PM's son Neeraj Shekhar had already joined the BJP.

UP Chunav 2022: In a setback for the opposition Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, four Members of Legislative Council from the party today joined the ruling BJP months ahead of the crucial assembly elections. The development comes two weeks after an MLA of the ruling BJP had joined the Samajwadi Party. Those who joined the BJP today include Rama Niranjan, CP Chandra, Narendra Bhati and Ravishankar ‘Pappu’. They joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and KP Maurya and the party’s state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Rama Niranjan’s husband has also joined the party along with her.

According to media reports, some BSP MLCs may also join the ruling party in the coming days. The term of the four MLCs who joined the BJP today is ending next year. These MLCs are considered to hold significant sway in their areas and are likely to contest next year’s election on a BJP ticket.

Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu is the nephew of former PM late Chandra Shekhar. The former PM’s son Neeraj Shekhar had already joined the BJP. On the other hand, CP Chand is the son of former state minister Markandey Chand.

Notably, BSP MLC Brijesh Singh ‘Prinku’, who hails from Jaunpur, has also joined the BJP. Prinku is considered close to former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh. Most of the leaders who have joined the BJP hail from the Thakur community.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh today said that the leaders have joined the BJP after being impressed by the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With this, the BJP has levelled the score with the Samajwadi Party. Two weeks ago, BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore of Sitapur had joined the Samajwadi Party. The Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 seats, elections for which will be held around May next year.