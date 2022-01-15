UP Elections 2022 | Denied Congress ticket for not paying bribe, alleges ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ poster girl

Maurya was aspiring to contest the upcoming polls from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow. However, Rudra Daman Singh has been given the Congress ticket in the constituency.

Priyanka Maurya, the poster girl of Congress’ ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that she was denied party ticket for the upcoming polls because she denied to pay a bribe for the same.

“I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that this type of work is happening on the ground,” Maurya said.

“I’m sad that despite my hard work in the constituency, I didn’t get the ticket for UP assembly polls. My face was used in ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign. I received a landline call & caller asked me for money for ticket but I denied,” she added.

The ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign, spearheaded by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, focuses on women’s issues in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly election. Priyanka Maurya appears on posters for the campaign.

She was aspiring to contest the upcoming polls from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow. However, Rudra Daman Singh has been given the Congress ticket in the constituency.

Earlier this week, the Congress released its first list of 125 candidates for the UP elections, giving tickets to 50 women, including Asha Singh, the mother of Unnao rape victim and an Anganbadi worker.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.