UP Elections 2022: Congress may get zero seats, says Akhilesh Yadav after Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘jaativaad’ remark

When asked about the 2022 elections in UP to be an indication of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the SP chief said that it is natural as Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has hit back at Congress after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused him of running a ‘Jaativaad’ (casteist) and ‘gundayi’ (criminal) government in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017. Akhilesh Yadav said that there is a possibility that Congress may get zero seats in the next year’s assembly polls. Yadav said that Congress is not in competition this time and they are only doing advertisements.

He said that people want to remove the BJP from Uttar Pradesh and they the Samajwadi Party as the only alternative. Yadav alleged that the policies, programmes and decisions of the BJP and the Congress are the same and there is no difference between the two parties.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet on a temple in Mathura, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP remembers God whenever they found themselves in difficulty. “Today, people want jobs. Farmers want their income to increase, and common people want price rise to be controlled. These questions should be answered by the BJP,” he told the Indian Express.

Speaking about his decision to ally with smaller regional parties, Akhilesh Yadav said that the idea behind is to do seat-sharing on the basis of winnability. “Candidates who can win will be given tickets, irrespective of whether they are from ally parties or SP,” he said.

When asked about the 2022 elections in UP to be an indication of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the SP chief said that it is natural as Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state. “The maximum number of BJP MPs are from UP. The results of UP will be important for the country’s politics,” said Yadav.

Yadav accused the BJP of resorting to politics of hate and division.