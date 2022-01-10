UP Elections 2022: Congress’ Imran Masood set to join Samajwadi Party, says main contest between BJP, SP

Masood confirmed on Sunday that he will be switching to the Samajwadi Party as the main contest in UP was between the BJP and SP.

With just a month to go for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is ready to face another setback as one of its tallest leaders in the state – Imran Masood – is set to join the Samajwadi Party. Masood confirmed on Sunday that he will be switching to the Samajwadi Party as the main contest in UP was between the BJP and SP.

Masood has called a virtual meeting of his supporters today. On Sunday, he said that a way forward will be decided after a discussion with them.

“Current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between BJP and Samajwadi Party in UP. I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow and then seek time from Akhilesh ji,” ANI quoted All India Congress general secretary Masood as saying on Sunday.

Masood became an independent MLA from Muzaffarabad assembly seat in 2007. He defeated Jagdish Singh Rana of Samajwadi Party. In 2012, he contested the assembly elections from Nakur on Congress ticket but lost. In 2013, Masood joined the Samajwadi Party only to come back to the Congress a year later. He contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Saharanpur but lost both elections.

Imran Masood is the nephew of five-time Congress Lok Sabha MP from Saharanpur Rashid Masood, who died in 2020. Rashid Masood was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress four times.

The exodus in Congress continues as many senior leaders including Jitin Prasada switched over to BJP recently. Also, Congress Raebareli (Sadar) MLA Aditi Singh had recently switched over to BJP.