UP Elections 2022: BSP revamps poll strategy; eyes youth and women, increases social media presence and focuses on Ayodhya

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is leaving no stones unturned in its bid to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after a decade. The party is going all out this time with a revamped approach which includes events focused on youth and women, brushing with soft Hindutva keeping the spotlight on Ayodhya, an enhanced social media presence and learning for the past mistakes.

This time, Mayawati’s party, which has decided to go it alone in the elections, is going beyond the Dalit-Brahmin social engineering and presenting itself as a party of ‘sarva dharma sambhaav’ (equality of all religions). While announcing its ‘Brahmin Mission’, the party has been organising Prabuddh Sammelans across the state.

Meanwhile, several of the party’s new initiatives are being taken up by party’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Mishra and his family members.

While his son Kapil Mishra has been addressing meetings focused on youth, Mishra’s wife Kalpana has been holding meetings under “Prabudha Mahila Vichar Ghosthi” and “BSP Mahila Sammelan” initiatives for interaction with women’s groups from Brahmin and Dalit communities.

Mishra, meanwhile, has been pushing the party’s established Dalit-Brahmin formulation — both communities together have a 36 per cent vote share — with meetings that stress on “bhaichara (brotherhood)” between the two. This time, there is a new slogan, too: “Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat, Jai Parshuram”.

The party is also focusing on increasing its social media presence, where the BJP and Samajwadi Party are highly pro-active, highlighting their party’s poll promises along with each other’s alleged failures.

Mayawati created a Twitter account in 2018. Misra joined Twitter in July this year and has started live streaming meetings of “Prabuddha Varg Vishal Ghosthi”, a forum that primarily addresses Brahmins, on Facebook.