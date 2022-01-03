  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Elections 2022: BJP MP Harnath Yadav urges JP Nadda to field Yogi Adityanath from Mathura

Adityanath on Saturday confirmed he will contest the upcoming assembly elections, but from which seat will be decided by the party leadership.

Written By FE Online
Adityanath on Saturday confirmed he will contest the upcoming assembly elections, but from which seat will be decided by the party leadership.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has written to party chief J P Nadda requesting him to consider fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura in the upcoming assembly elections.

Yadav said that people of Mathura wanted the chief minister to contest from their area and that he was inspired to write the letter by Lord Krishna himself.

Adityanath on Saturday confirmed he will contest the upcoming assembly elections, but from which seat will be decided by the party leadership. “I will fight the election from wherever the party says,” Adityanath said when asked whether he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, or from his home district Gorakhpur.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Yogi Adityanath