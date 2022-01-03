UP Elections 2022: BJP MP Harnath Yadav urges JP Nadda to field Yogi Adityanath from Mathura

Adityanath on Saturday confirmed he will contest the upcoming assembly elections, but from which seat will be decided by the party leadership.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has written to party chief J P Nadda requesting him to consider fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura in the upcoming assembly elections.

Yadav said that people of Mathura wanted the chief minister to contest from their area and that he was inspired to write the letter by Lord Krishna himself.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav writes to party chief JP Nadda requesting him to consider fielding Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from Mathura in the upcoming Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/AUQvCBzMT0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2022

Adityanath on Saturday confirmed he will contest the upcoming assembly elections, but from which seat will be decided by the party leadership. “I will fight the election from wherever the party says,” Adityanath said when asked whether he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, or from his home district Gorakhpur.