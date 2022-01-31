UP Elections 2022: BJP fields Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

The Karhal assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and has been a SP stronghold since decades.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister S P Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. Baghel had been a minister earlier and is now an MP from Agra Lok Sabha seat.

The Karhal assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and has been a SP stronghold since decades. Karhal, just 4 km away from Saigfai, will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections in the state.

Except for 2002, the constituency has been with the SP since 1993. In the 2002 assembly polls, sitting MLA Sobaran Singh had contested on a BJP ticket. Thereafter, he joined the SP and has won the elections three times consecutively.

Karhal has a total of about 3.7 lakh electorate including 1.4 lakh (or 37 per cent) Yadavs, 34,000 Shakhyas (OBCs) and around 14,000 Muslims.

Baghel filed his nomination just hours after Yadav field the nomination from Karhal. Later, talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “First of all, I want to thank the people of Mainpuri and the people of the organisation, who have given me a chance that today I am nominated from Karhal for contesting the elections. I am going to do it.”

“Positive politics has been carried forward and I hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove those who do negative politics in this election. Therefore, I appeal to the people to give opportunity to the SP not only in Karhal but in every area. The party will take the state on the path of development, prosperity and progress,” he said.

Baghel’s name came as a surprise pick for Karhal amid speculations that BJP might Aparna Yadav from the seat. In a major setback for the Samajwadi Party, Aparna, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, recently joined the BJP.