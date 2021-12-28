  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah launches ‘ABCD’ attack on Samajwadi Party

Amit Shah said that the erstwhile governments led by Samajwadi Party and BSP never thought about development of all sections of the society.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying that the ‘ABCD’ of the party was different from the usual.

“ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is different. For them A means ‘Apradh and Aatank’, B means ‘Bhai-Bhatijavad’, C means ‘Corruption’ and D means ‘Danga’,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

Hitting out at the erstwhile governments of the state, Shah said: “Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the development of all sections of the society. But Modi ji worked towards ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas’.”

The BJP, in its poll campaigns, has been accusing the Samajwadi Party of inaction against criminals and favouring members during its regime. It has also alleged that the SP and BSP governments promoted caste politics to secure their vote banks in the state.

The BJP faces a direct challenge from the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP but at the cost of a major seat share which is expected to come as a direct gain for Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

