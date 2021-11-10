UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav launches Samajwadi perfume to ‘end hatred’, usher in love and brotherhood

Launching the perfume, Akhilesh Yadav said that the SP has brought it as a gift for people as flower of lies never gives fragrance.

Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has launched the ‘Samajwadi perfume’ in the run-up to state assembly elections 2022, claiming that it will end the hatred allegedly spread by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party said the perfume will spread the scent of socialism in the state.

The bottle has been designed in the colours of the Samajwadi Party’s flag with the upper half in red and the bottom in green colours. Kannauj MLC and SP leader Pushraj Jain said the perfume was packed in a red-green bottle and its box has a picture of Akhilesh Yadav. The perfume was created by two scent-makers in four months.

“The speciality of this perfume is that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 22 natural ‘attars’ have been used in it,” he said. Jain said that those using it will feel the scent of ‘Samajwad’ and brotherhood. Elaborating further on the use of 22 natural fragrances, he said that the elections in the state will be held in 2022 and the perfume will help end hatred by bringing in love and brotherhood.

Launching the perfume, Akhilesh Yadav said that when someone will go to a public place after applying the perfume, it will remind them of socialist ideology and the Samajwadi Party.

Later in a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party has given the perfume to everyone as a gift because the flower of lies does not bear any fragrance.

This is not the first time that the SP has launched a perfume. The party had launched a perfume in 2016 as well with four fragrances to mark four years of its rule in the state.

MLC Jain also said that the party is planning to launch another perfume with 24 natural scents in wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.