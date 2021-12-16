UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav joins hands with estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav ahead of polls

After a fallout with Akhilesh, Shivpal had formed his own party – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today met his uncle Shivpal Yadav and finalised his party’s alliance with the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. The meeting today signalled an end to a bitter fallout between the two leaders before the 2017 polls in the state.

Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party has already formed an alliance with many regional parties including RLD and SBSP in an attempt to prevent the division of votes in its fight against the BJP.

“Had a meeting with the National President of PSP and the matter of alliance was finalized. The strategy of taking regional parties along is continuously strengthening the SP and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory,” said Yadav in a tweet. The meeting lasted for about an hour during which the two leaders agreed to mend ties and put up a united front against the ruling BJP.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई।



क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

After a fallout with Akhilesh, Shivpal had formed his own party – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Last month, Shivpal Yadav had said that he has approached Akhilesh multiple times in the past two years either to make an alliance or merge the two parties. However, there was no reciprocation from Akhilesh until last month when he said that he would give his uncle full respect.

The SP has already allied with the Janwadi Party (Socialist), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Keshav Dev Maurya’s Mahan Dal, the Apna Dal faction led by Krishna Patel and Jayant Chowdhury’s Rashtriya Lok Dal. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.