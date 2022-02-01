UP Elections 2022: AAP announces list of 20 candidates; 324 candidates declared so far

The AAP is contesting the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly elections alone and with the announcement of 324 candidates, the party now needs to announce 79 more candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today released a list of 20 more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, taking the total number of declared candidates to 324. Of the 20 candidates declared today, the AAP said, seven are graduates, five are Post Graduates, two each are doctors and LLB while one has done a PhD.

The AAP has fielded Sunil Kumar Srivastav from the Bikapur seat of Ayodhya, Shiv Govind Singh from the Azamgarh seat, Bablu Singh Katheria from the Tundla seat and Ajeet from the Rampur Khas assembly constituency.

Other candidates who have been given tickets include Nembutal from the Didarganj seat, Durvijay Singh from the Phulpur Powai seat, Sudhakar Gupta from the Rasra seat, Radheshyam from the Naraini seat, Manoj Kumar Pal from the Bindki seat, Vijay Kumar Gautam from the Khaga seat, Sanjay Kumar Pathak from the Gaura seat, Jai Ram Suman from the Mankapur seat, Lal Bachan Dhobi from the Bansgaon seat, Mansha Ram Yadav from the Sawajipur seat, Shipra Awasthi from the Dhaurahara seat, Raj Kumar Gupta from the Khadda seat, Guddu Thakur from the Nautanwa seat, Ramsurat Patel from the Phulpur seat, Devendra Pal from the Sereni seat and Kanhaiya Lal from the Sidhauli seat.

राष्ट्रीय संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal जी और केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने 20 और प्रत्याशियों के नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति दी ।



Graduate: 07

Post Graduate: 05

Doctor -02

LLB : 02

PHD : 01



अब तक यू पी में @AamAadmiParty ने 324 प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी है।

सभी को बधाई।



एक मौका केजरीवाल को pic.twitter.com/FcUsYcqNUm — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) February 1, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party said that the names of the candidates have been finalised by the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP is contesting the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly elections alone and with the announcement of 324 candidates, the party now needs to announce 79 more candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with the declaration of results for four other states – Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.