UP Elections 2022: 73 Assembly seats identified as ‘sensitive’, know which ones and why

Kannauj has been added to the “sensitive” list following the recovery large tranche of unaccounted money from three perfume traders in the area by the central probe agencies.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has declared 73 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh as “sensitive” ahead of the assembly polls in the state. In the 2017 polls, 38 seats were declared as “sensitive”.

Earlier, following the Election Commission’s announcement of poll schedule, UP Police had identified 95 Assembly seats as “sensitive”. However, the number was later revised down to 73 after taking into consideration recent incidents related to law and order an d deployment of security forces, according to a senior police official as quoted by The Indian Express.

Kannauj Assembly constituency has been added to the “sensitive” list following the recovery large tranche of unaccounted money from three perfume traders in the area by the central probe agencies.

The Assembly segments represented by controversial MLAs Mukhtar Ansari and Vijay Mishra – Mau Sadar and Gyanpur in Bhadohi district – have also been declared “sensitive”. Both Ansari and Mishra are currently lodged in jail. Police have also declared Allahabad (West) – known to be the stronghold of jailed former MLA Atiq Ahmed – “sensitive”.