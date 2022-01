UP Elections 2022: 24 women in Congress’ fourth list of 61 candidates

In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women.

In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women.

The Congress on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Of these 61 candidates, 24 are women. In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women. Constituency – Candidate Name Hathras (SC) – Kuldeep Kumar Singh Kasganj – Kuldeep Pandey Kishni (SC) – Dr Vinay Narayan Singh Bisalpur – Smt Shikha Pandey Palia – Rishal Ahmad Nighasan – Atal Shukla Gola Gokrannath – Prahlad Patel Sri Nagar (SC) – Smt Chandni Dhaurahra – Smt Jitendri Devi Lakhimpur – Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi Kasta (SC) – Radheshyam Bhargav Biswan – Smt Vandana Bhargav Sevata – Dr Vijaynath Awasthi Bilgram Mallanwan – Subhash Pal Sandila – Md. Haneef alias Babloo Goshi Bhagwantnagar – Jang Bahadur Singh Malihabad (SC) – Ram Karan Pasi Harchandpur – Surender Vikram Singh Sareni – Smt Sudha Dwivedi Gauriganj – Mohd. Fateh Bahadur Sultanpur – Firoz Ahmad Khan Kaimganj (SC) – Ms Shakuntala Devi Amritpur – Shubham Tiwari Bhojpur – Smt Archana Rathore Chhibramau – Vijay Kumar Mishra Kannauj (SC) – Smt Vineeta Devi Etawah – Mohd Rashid Govindnagar – Smt Karishma Thakur Sishamau – Haji Sohail Ahmed Ghatampur (SC) – Raj Narayan Kureel Madhaugarh – Siddarth Devolia Babina – Chandra Shekhar Tiwari Jhansi Nagar – Rahul Richhariya Lalitpur – Balwant S Lodhi Mehroni (SC) – Brij Lal Khabri Hamirpur – Smt Raj Kumari Rath (SC) – Kamlesh Kumar Siwas Baberu – Gajendra Singh Patel Naraini (SC) – Smt Pawan Devi Kori Banda – Lakshmi Narayan Gupta Ayah Shah – Smt Hemlata Patel Khaga (SC) – Om Prakash Gihar Raniganj – Maulana Abdul Wahid Pratappur – Sanjay Tiwari Ayodhya – Smt Reeta Maurya Bahraich – Jai Prakash Mishra Kaiserganj – Smt Geeta Singh Tarabganj – Smt Savita Pandey Mankapur (SC) – Smt Kamla Sisodiya Kaptanganj – Ambika Singh Khalilabad – Smt Sabiha Khatoon Hata – Armenier Mal Salempur (SC) – Sir Sulari Devi Mau – Manvendra Bahadur Singh Rasara – Smt (Dr) Omlata Sikanderpur – Brijesh Singh Gath Bairia – Ms Sonam Bind Badlapur – Smt Aarti Singh Marihan – Smt Geeta Devi Ghorawal – Smt Videshwari Singh Rathore Duddhi (SC) – Smt Basanti Panika The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for the 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.