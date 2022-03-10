UP Election Results 2022 LIVE: Early trends show BJP ahead of Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath leading from Gorakhpur

UP Election 2022 Live Vote Counting, Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The first trends from Uttar Pradesh have started trickling in and the BJP is leading in 74 seats, while the Samajwadi Party is leading in 38 seats. On the other hand, the BSP and the Congress are leading in four seats each. These elections are seen a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government which is battling anti-incumbency factor along with a reinvigorated Samajwadi Party, which has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
Read More: Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates
The exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government with one of them projecting a repeat of the BJP’s 2017 performance when it won a whopping over 300 seats in the 403-member Assembly. While these polls are seen as a direct contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, they will also decide the fate of the Congress and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, which are on the verge of facing existential crisis in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Can Samajwadi Party stop BJP’s winning chariot? Counting of totes today
Trends so far:
BJP: 67
SP: 38
BSP: 04
Congress: 04
EVM votes are being counted now and the trends will be trickling down faster.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in early trends from Gorakhpur. Read More
Early Trends:
BJP: 48
SP : 33
Congress: 04
BSP: 04
Swami Prasad Maurya leading in Fazil Nagar
Keshav Prasad Maurya leading in Sirathu
Initial trends show Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading in Gorakhpur (Urban).
Trends:
BJP+ – 33
SP+ – 18
Congress – 01
BSP – 03
BJP's Pankaj Singh leading in Noida
BJP's Aditi Singh leading in Rae Bareli
Apna Dal's Krishna Patel trailing in Pratapgarh
Apna Dal candidate Krishna Patel trailing in Pratapgarh
Early trends now suggest a neck-and-neck contest in Uttar Pradesh with both the BJP and Samajwadi Party leading in 18 seats each. BSP leading on two seats.
Early Trends show BJP leading in 14 seats and the SP leading in seven seats. The BSP is leading on two seats while Congress is yet to open its account.
Early Trends:
BJP – 9
Samajwadi Party – 2
BSP – 00
Congress – 00
Early Trends:
BJP – 05
Samajwadi Party – 01
BSP – 00
Congress – 00
Ajay Pratap Singh of BJP is leading from Moradabad.
Early trends suggest BJP leading in four seats including Bijnor and Shikohabad. The Samajwadi Party is leading on one seat.
The first trends from Uttar Pradesh have started trickling in, and the BJP is leading in Shikohabad.
Counting of votes for 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun. It will be interesting to see whether the Samajwadi Party is able to defy to the exit polls and overturn the BJP government in the politically crucial state.
The Ram Mandir remains one of the key issues in these polls and found prominence in the BJP’s electoral campaign. While the path for the constriction of the temple was cleared by the Supreme Court, people attribute it to the BJP saying the party pushed on the issue. Read More
The Karhal seat, which falls in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, grabbed the spotlight of the Assembly polls as it witnessed a high-voltage contest between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP’s Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. The seat, which polled in the third phase of the Assembly elections, saw a record voter turnout of over 62 per cent – second highest for the seat since 1951. Here the counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. Read More
The poll outcome of the seat will decide the fate of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is contesting his first Assembly election. Adityanath faces a direct challenge from Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in his home turf. The incumbent chief minister is the second leader to contest from the district as a CM after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971. Read More
If the BJP comes to power, it would be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades.
The BJP went in the polls this time with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party while Akhilesh Yadav had formed a rainbow coalition with RLD and a string of regional parties, including Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP).