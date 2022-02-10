UP Election Phase 1 Polling: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav appeal to voters

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

With the people of Uttar Pradesh voting in the first phase for electing 58 legislators from across 11 districts, senior political leaders reached out to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The voting is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres. The districts where polling is being held are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 Assembly seats.

Appealing to the voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of Kovid. Remember – Vote first, then food!”

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged people to vote to free the country from fear. “Free the country from every fear- Come out, vote!” said Rahul Gandhi.

देश को हर डर से आज़ाद करो-

बाहर आओ, वोट करो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 10, 2022

Appealing to the voters, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Today is the first phase of the great festival of democracy. This ritual would not be complete without the sacrifice of your valuable vote. Your one vote will strengthen the resolve of a crime-free, fear-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh. That’s why ‘vote first then eat food’ and then any other work.”

आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ का प्रथम चरण है।



आपके अमूल्य वोट की आहुति के बगैर यह अनुष्ठान पूरा नहीं होगा।



आपका एक 'वोट' अपराधमुक्त, भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा।



इसलिए 'पहले मतदान फिर जलपान' तब अन्य कोई काम… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 10, 2022

He also appealed to the voters saying that their votes will decide the future of Uttar Pradesh. “Otherwise it will not take long for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to vote for a new Uttar Pradesh whose ideology should be development.

न्यू यूपी का नया नारा :



विकास ही विचारधारा बने! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2022

BSP chief Mayawati said that the voters have to decide whether they want coming five years full of sorrow and helplessness or want to save themselves from this.

“A warm greeting to all the voters in the first phase of polling today in 58 assembly constituencies of 11 districts in western UP. It is time to decide whether the coming five years in UP will be full of sorrow and helplessness for you or you will become able to emancipate yourself from this,” she said.

1. यूपी विधानसभा आमचुनाव के लिए पश्चिमी यूपी में 11 ज़िलों के 58 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में आज प्रथम चरण के मतदान में आप सभी का हार्दिक स्वागत। यह फैसले की घड़ी है कि यूपी में आने वाले पाँच वर्ष आपके लिए पहले की तरह ही दुख व लाचारी भरे होंगे या आप अपना उद्धार स्वंय करने योग्य बनेंगे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 10, 2022

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary urged voters to remember the last five years before casting their votes. He urged voters to elect a government that cares for them.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.