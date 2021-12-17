UP Election 2022: Yogi govt presents supplementary budget, announces slew of populist measure ahead of polls – details here

The Yogi government announced an increase in allowances for destitute women, aged and differently-abled people while targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government.

UP Election 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government presented its supplementary budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly where it made several populist announcements in an attempt to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state next year. The Yogi government announced an increase in allowances for destitute women, aged and differently-abled people while targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The government announced an increase in the pension to destitute women, aged and differently-abled people from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1000 per month. Before 2017, about 37 lakh people were benefitting from the old-age pension scheme and now the number has increased to 55.77 lakh, said CM Yogi. The chief minister told the House that eight lakh differently-abled people were being given a pension in the state and it was being increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Adityanath said that destitute women (widow pension) used to get an honorarium of Rs 300, which was earlier increased to Rs 500 by the government. This will further be raised to Rs 1,000, he said. Earlier, the number of destitute women getting the pension in the state was 17.31 lakh and now the number has increased to 30.34 lakh.

Speaking in the assembly, CM Adityanath also announced that it will provide labourers working in the unorganised sector with Rs 500 monthly maintenance allowance for the next four months. “There are around 2.5 crore labourers in the unorganised sector. It includes street vendors, footpath sellers, porters, those who sell items on carts, ricksha drivers, MNREGA labourers, farm labourers. Then there are around 60 lakh labourers from other sectors taking the total to over three crores ten lakh. Our government has decided to give these labourers Rs 500 per month for the next four months as a maintenance allowance,” said the CM.

He also said that leprosy-affected people will get Rs 3,000 per month. Adityanath said that the families of those affected with leprosy are being provided housing through the prime minister’s or chief minister’s Awas Yojana. The government has also announced to increase the DA/DR of the government employees by three per cent to 31 per cent. The hike will be given on a pro-rata basis with effect from July 1 till November. The government said that around 26 lakh employees and pensioners will benefit from it.

He also announced that the honorarium of Anganwadi and Asha workers will also be hiked, saying that their work was not evaluated earlier. The chief minister lauded them saying that they did a commendable job at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also decided that after spending the amount under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for the treatment of incurable diseases for women, an additional amount of Rs five lakh will be given to women.

The Chief Minister also took a veiled jibe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying, “Our government gives respect to the elderly and if the father becomes old, he is not removed from the post.”