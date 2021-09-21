UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath says Samajwadi Party and intelligence two banks of a river that never meet

Taking on Twitter today, Yogi Adityanath alleged that the opposition MLAs have nothing to do with development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), saying the party and intelligence are two banks of a river that never meet. Yogi Adityanath’s remark came in response to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet in which he claimed that there has been an increase in riots in Uttar Pradesh under BJP rule.

During a programme on a private news channel today, Yogi said that truth is contrary to what Akhilesh Yadav claimed. Yogi said that the figures released by the NCRB across the country showed zero communal riots in Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister said that Yadav is not working according to his wisdom and is dependent on Twitter for information. Yogi said that when someone asks Akhilesh to say something, he then says it.

“The people are laughing at his tweet. What can anyone say about these (Samajwadi Party) people?” said Yogi.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s claim that the BJP government is inaugurating projects launched by the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said that the opposition party and its leaders have a tendency to humiliate the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking on Twitter today, Yogi Adityanath alleged that the opposition MLAs have nothing to do with development. “For them, development means only ‘development of self’ and development of Saifai family,” he said.

विपक्ष के विधायकों को विकास से कोई मतलब ही नहीं है। उनके लिए विकास का मतलब केवल 'स्वयं का विकास' तथा 'सैफई खानदान' का विकास होता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 21, 2021

The CM claimed that a good government brings the thinking and determination for development but when a selfish, riot-provoking, and corrupt government comes to power, it makes the life of common people difficult.

Akhilesh Yadav has been critical of the BJP government over various issues including law and order, farmers issues and development. He recently predicted that only six months are left for this “arrogant government which is anti-farmer, anti-poor, anti-women and anti-youth”.