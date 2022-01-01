UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath counters Akhilesh Yadav over free electricity promise

Akhilesh Yadav today announced free electricity for domestic consumers up to 300 units and free electricity to farmers for irrigation purpose.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today criticised Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav after the latter promised 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers. Addressing a rally in Rampur, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Akhilesh should have given electricity to people at the first place when he was in power.

“We have provided electricity to 70-75 districts. I was reading a while ago that Samajwadi Party’s national president Babua was saying something. And he was saying that if voted to power, they will give free electricity. They didn’t use to give electricity, let alone giving it free. They used to extort money from public and should apologise for it. Today, we can say that in Uttar Pradesh, electricity is being provided to a poor as well as to a rich without discrimination,” said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP leader claimed that rioters used to get felicitated in CM house before 2017 but after 2017, farmers get felicitated in CM House. The BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. He said that the previous government used to exploit poor and encourage rioters and terrorists.

“People who opened fire on Ram Bhakts today say that if they would have been in power, they would have built Ram Mandir too. This is your strength. The power of your vote bank is forcing them to rub their noses (to the ground),” said the chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath said that this is the same state where earlier money was not available for any religious place and even poor did not get houses. Raking up the Kanpur tax raid issue, Yogi said that people have seen how bundles of notes were recovered from leaders linked to Samajwadi Party.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of New Year, Akhilesh Yadav today announced free electricity for domestic consumers up to 300 units and free electricity to farmers for irrigation purpose.