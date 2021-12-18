UP Election 2022: Why you hate marriage so much, Asaduddin Owaisi asks ‘uncle’ Modi

Owaisi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cabinet’s decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. Raising the issue, Owais asked why Modi ji hates marriage so much?

UP Election 2022: With the Uttar Pradesh assembly election drawing closer, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed the ruling BJP and other opposition parties while addressing a rally in Meerut. Owaisi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cabinet’s decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. Raising the issue, Owais asked why Modi ji hates marriage so much?

“Now the Prime Minister has said that the legal age of marriage for women is 21….As per law, you can maintain sexual relations with a woman at the age of 18, but can’t marry her at 18 years of age? Modi jji, why do you hate marriage so much? Why do you get anxiety in the name of an institution like marriage? One can vote at 18, one can decide about the nation’s PM…but can’t get married as per Modi ji,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi further said that after today’s speech, BJP will say that Owaisi and Muslims don’t talk for the welfare of women. “Now BJP will say Owaisi and Muslims don’t talk for the benefit of women. Modi Ji, when did you become our uncle? You must have seen uncles in your locality. They don’t have any work, they just sit around and ask questions…now, the ‘uncle’ is saying don’t marry,” said Owaisi.



Owaisi alleged that MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni conspired and as a result, his son killed 4 farmers but PM Modi doesn’t remove Teni because he doesn’t want to upset the Brahmin society.

Owaisi claimed that the Muslim MLAs and MPs who have won in the past doesn’t represent the community but the party on whose symbol they won the election. He appealed to Muslims of Uttar Pradesh to unite and vote for selecting their own leader. “I am here to appeal to all of you that UP’s 19 per cent Muslims need their own political strength, leadership and participation, to get respect, education for our youth and to stop tortures and discrimination. …When will Muslims wake up?” said Owaisi.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held early next year.