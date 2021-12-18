UP Election 2022: Some political parties have problem with Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ram Temple, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi also coined a new term by combining the name of Uttar Pradesh and CM Yogi Adityanath.

UP Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh alleging that they have a problem with the country’s heritage, be it grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham or Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi made the remarks in alleged reference to Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress. He alleged that these parties are only concerned about their vote bank and not about the development of the country and poor citizens. Addressing the people after laying the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway, PM Modi said that his government is working day and night for the poor and downtrodden. He said that his government’s priority is to work for the development of those who are backwards and are left behind in society.

“We have some political parties here who have problems with the heritage of the country and also with the development of the country. They have a problem with the heritage of the country because they worry more about their vote bank. They have a problem with the development of the country because the dependence of the poor and common human beings on them is decreasing day by day,” said PM Modi.

He further added, “These people have a problem with the construction of a grand Dham of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi. These people have problems with the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. These people have a problem with the cleanliness campaign of Ganga ji. It is these people who question the army’s action against the masters of terror. These are the people who questioned the Made in India corona vaccine by Indian scientists.”

इन लोगों को गंगा जी के सफाई अभियान से दिक्कत है।



यही लोग हैं जो आतंक के आकाओं के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई पर सवाल उठाते हैं।



यही लोग हैं जो भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों की बनाई मेड इन इंडिया कोरोना वैक्सीन को कठघरे में खड़ा कर देते हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2021

PM Modi said that before the Yogi government, criminals wielding guns used to roam free on roads after sunset as the law and order situation was in shambles. He claimed that even remote villages did not have electricity connections and the BJP government provided 80 lakhs free power connections.

PM Modi also coined a new term by combining the name of Uttar Pradesh and CM Yogi Adityanath. “Today the people of the entire UP are saying – UP plus Yogi is very useful. UPYOGI (U.P+YOGI),” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the modern infrastructure that is coming up in UP shows resources are being utilized in a better way. He said that day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.