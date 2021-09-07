UP Election 2022: Sanjay Nishad, who once demanded Dy CM post, to contest polls in alliance with BJP

Sanjay Nishad had even said that if the BJP doesn't accept his demands, the party may meet the same fate in UP as the Bengal polls.

UP Election 2022: With only a few more months to go for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) party chief Sanjay Nishad has announced that his party will contest state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. Nishad had in June asked the BJP to project him as Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA in Uttar Pradesh.

“Nishad Party will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with BJP. We will win and form the government with BJP,” said Sanjay Nishad, finalising the alliance for the crucial election.

Not only he had asked for Dy CM post, but Sanjay Nishad had also demanded that his party be given a representation in the Yogi cabinet before the polls. While speculations have been rife about a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, with polls merely seven months ago, the chances of a cabinet reshuffle are getting thinner with each passing day.

Sanjay Nishad had claimed that by announcing him deputy CM and giving representation to the Nishad community in the cabinet, the BJP would be able to woo the voters of Kewat, Mallah, Nishad, Majhwar and Bind communities. These communities play a significant role in as many as 150-160 assembly constituencies across east and central UP.

Nishad had already held meetings with Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to build pressure and get his demands fulfilled. While he has now decided to ally with the BJP again in next year’s poll, it’s not clear whether the saffron party has agreed to his demands or not.

