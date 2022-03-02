UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party sharpens attack on BJP over alleged attack on Swami Prasad Maurya

Fazilnagar constituency will vote tomorrow in the sixth phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party today sharpened its attack on the ruling BJP alleging that the saffron party was behind the attack on Swami Prasad Maurya’s convoy. Sharing a video on Twitter, the opposition party alleged that the attack was pre-planned and claimed that the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the polls.

“The video is proof how BJP goons under the ruling party’s protection planned and attacked senior UP politician and SP’s candidate from Fazilnagar Swami Prasad Maurya ji. People will give answer to those who pelt stones in the desperation of defeat. Every single vote against BJP, BJP wiped out of every booth!” said the Samajwadi Party.

वीडियो प्रमाण है किस प्रकार से सत्ता के संरक्षण में BJP के गुंडों ने यूपी के वरिष्ठ राजनेता, सपा के फाजिलनगर से प्रत्याशी श्री स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य जी पर सुनियोजित ढंग से हमला किया।

हार की हताशा में पत्थरबाजी करने वालों को जनता देगी जवाब।

हर एक वोट BJP के खिलाफ, हर बूथ पर BJP साफ! pic.twitter.com/J6GQDedLhw — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 2, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the attack, saying that it was akin to an attack on the workers and leaders of every SP ally. “The attack on Swami Prasad Maurya ji is a very condemnable act by the people who are losing. This attack is akin to the attack on workers and leaders of every party of the SP alliance. Together we will answer this by making the BJP zero in the remaining two phases. It is meaningless to expect any action from this government,” said Yadav.

स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्या जी पर हुआ हमला हारते हुए लोगों की अति निंदनीय हरकत है।



ये हमला सपा-गठबंधन के हर दल के कार्यकर्ता व उनके नेताओं के ऊपर किये गये हमले के समान है। सब मिलकर इसका जवाब बाकी दो चरणों में भाजपा को ज़ीरो करके देंगे।

इस सरकार से किसी कार्रवाई की अपेक्षा ही बेमानी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 1, 2022

Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya also accused the saffron party workers of attacking his convoy. Maurya alleged that the BJP workers attacked his convoy near Vishupura Khanwa Patti village in Fazilnagar assembly constituency, injuring many of his workers and damaging several vehicles. Maurya claimed that he managed to escape unhurt as he was sitting in another vehicle that managed to get past the miscreants.

Maurya’s daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, a BJP MP, also supported her father’s allegation and criticised the BJP. Kushinagar’s District Magistrate S Rajalingam yesterday said that FIRs will be lodged and a probe ordered after receiving complaints from both sides.

