UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party may win 400 seats, BJP may not find candidates, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today said that his party may win around 400 seats given the present mood on the ground. Addressing a press conference before embarking on a ‘cycle yatra’ in Lucknow to raise issues like price rise and unemployment, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I was saying that we will win 350 seats. But seeing the anger and mood of people, I can say we can now win 400 seats”. The cycle yatra has originally been planned to mark the birth anniversary of veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra.

The former UP CM said that today the situation on the ground is such that the BJP won’t have candidates to contest the poll. “Candidates won’t ask BJP for tickets,” he said in an apparent reference to anger among the public over COVID-19 mishandling by the Yogi government. Yadav said that the BJP government has failed in Covid management. “I condole the death of all those who died during the second wave of Covid. The government did not help those who lost their family members. It could not arrange oxygen and medicines and left people to die,” he said.

Yadav also slammed the BJP for allegedly inducting criminals as the state is nearing elections. He said that the saffron party has put its ideology on the back-burner.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has not read its 2017 election manifesto and has been concentrating on ‘money-festo’ instead.

He alleged that the Yogi government has made Uttar Pradesh the top state in terms of the number of malnourished children, custodial deaths and disposing bodies in River Ganga. During the second wave of COVID-19, over a hundred bodies were found floating in the river.

According to PTI, the Samajwadi Party also plans to take out a ‘Rath Yatra’ in the state in October covering almost all the 75 districts to galvanise its cadre ahead of the polls. The SP recently concluded a series of meetings with the workers of over 300 of the 403 assembly constituencies.

The Samajwadi Party will also start ‘Prabuddh Sammelan’ – a conference aimed at regaining the trust of Brahmin voters.