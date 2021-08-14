UP Election 2022: Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur announces to fight poll against CM Yogi Adityanath

Thakur had been at loggerheads with successive governments in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has announced to contest UP polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given compulsory premature retirement on March 23 this year. In a tweet, Amitabh said that since he expressed his intention to contest a poll against Yogi Adityanath yesterday, all his colleagues have continuously urged him to fight against the CM. “After considering all the aspects seriously, I have decided that I will definitely contest against Yogi Adityanath from wherever he will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections,” said Thakur.

Thakur said that Yogi Adityanath as a CM has carried out various undemocratic, divisive, oppressive and harassing work and policies.

कल योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने की मंशा जाहिर करने के बाद से तमाम साथी लगातार मुझे उनके खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कह रहे हैं. सभी बातों पर गंभीरता से विचार कर मैंने निर्णय लिया है कि वे जहाँ से भी आगामी विधान सभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे, मैं निश्चित रूप से उनके विरुद्ध चुनाव लडूंगा. pic.twitter.com/41zhECPKXP — AmitabhThakur (@Amitabhthakur) August 14, 2021

Amitabh Thakur’s wife told the NDTV that it’s a fight of principles for him. Thakur had been at loggerheads with successive governments in Uttar Pradesh. Thakur had urged the Home Ministry to change his cadre state in 2017. He was a 1992 batch IPS officer. During the previous Samajwadi Party, he was suspended after an audio of a verbal argument between him and Mulayam Singh Yadav had gone viral. Thakur had accused Mulayam Singh of threatening him. Five departmental actions were also initiated against the IPS officer. He faced various allegations which included corrupt practices and non-disclosure of assets when he joined the service.

Though he later submitted a year-wise account of his assets, it was said that there are significant differences in his annual property statements. According to a report in Hindustan, Thakur had deposited a large number of movable and immovable properties and PPFs in the name of his wife and children. He had received various gifts but did not inform the government about them.

The Uttar Pradesh Election will be held next year where the BJP will try to retain power while the SP and the BSP will try to return to power.