UP Election 2022 Phase-II Voting Date, Time, Result, Key Candidates, Constituencies, Exit Poll – All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 2 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates and Constituencies List: The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

UP Elections 2022 Phase 2 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: In Uttar Pradesh, a high-pitched political campaign for the second phase polls will come to an end this evening, given the Election Commission order increasing the silence period to 48 hours. On the last day of campaigning today, CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi campaigned for the BJP while Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary canvassed for the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. Priyanka Gandhi has been spearheading the Congress campaign while the BSP is headed by former chief minister Mayawati.

UP Election 2022 Phase-II Voting Date, Time: The voting for the 55 assembly seats going to the polls in the second phase will be held between 7am and 6pm on February 14.

UP Election 2022 Phase-II Result Date: The counting of votes will take place on March 10 while the State Election Commission will complete the poll process by March 12.

UP Election 2022 Phase-II Key Candidates, Constituencies: A total of 586 candidates are in the fray for the 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts including nine ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes. They include Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Rampur, Bijnor, Amroha (J.P. Nagar), Sambhal (Bhim Nagar), Budaun and Shahjahanpur district. The key constituencies and candidates include Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Congress from Rampur, Supriya Aron of Samajwadi Party from Bareilly Cantt, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh and BJP’s Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat.

The seats which are going to polls are Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Bijnor, Chandpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Noorpur, Kanth, Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.

UP Election 2022 Phase-II Voters Details: As many as 2,01,42,441 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Second Phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Of them, 1,07,61,476 are male voters and 93,79,704 are female and 1,261 third gender voters.

UP Election 2022 Phase-II Opinion Polls, Exit Polls: The opinion polls released before the announcement of poll dates had given the ruling BJP an upper hand over the opposition Samajwadi Party. The BJP, which won over 300 seats last time is expected to get a little over 200 seats. There is a close fight in many seats that may eventually go in favour of any of these two parties. As far as exit polls are concerned, it will be released after 6pm on March 7 when the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh concludes.