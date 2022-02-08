UP Election 2022 Phase-I Voting Date, Time, Results, Candidates, Constituencies, exit poll – All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Election Phase-I: The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With the campaigning for Phase-I coming to an end today, Uttar Pradesh is all set for voting on February 10, marking the beginning of seven phase polls in the state. Ruling BJP and the opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the BSP have campaigned hard in the 58 constituencies across 11 districts that will go to polls in the first phase. The political parties have already announced their key promises and each party has promised freebies.

UP Election Phase 1 candidates and constituencies: For the 58 seats, there are a total of 615 candidates. These include 58 each from the BJP, BSP, SP-RLD, Congress and other parties as well as independents. The key constituencies that are going to polls are Mathura, Thana Bhavan, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Kairana, Baghpat and Atrauli. The key candidates are Pankah Singh, Suresh Rana, Mriganka Singh, Sandeep Singh (grandson of late Kalyan Singh), Shrikant Sharma, Ahmad Hameed and Kapil Dev Aggarwal.

UP Election Phase 1 Voting Time and Results: The voting is likely to be held between 7am and 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

UP Election Phase 1 Voting previous election record: In the 2017 elections, the BJP had bagged 53 seats out of 58 while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had got two seats each and the one Rashtriya Lok Dal had won one seat.

UP Election 2022: The voting will be held using COVID-19 safety protocols and the guidelines as issued by the Election Commission from time to time. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitiser while voting, the election officials will also be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. The election commission may reserve the last one hour of the polling for COVID positive voters.

Valid Documents required for voters: Only those with valid identity proof will be allowed to cast their votes. Voters are required to bring the EPIC to the polling booth to establish their identity. If a voter is not able to bring their EPIC card, he/she will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards which are – Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments – PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with photograph, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Exit Polls: The exit poll for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be out on March 7 after conclusion of the last phase of polls in the state.