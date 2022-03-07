UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: 8.58% turnout recorded till 9am

Live

UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates, UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh for the seventh and the last phase of the seven-phase assembly elections. Around 8.58 per cent turnout was recorded till 9am. A total of 613 candidates are in the fray on 54 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency is also going to the polls in this phase. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on the Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm. The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several state ministers will be decided in this round, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts going to the polls in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. Once considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got six seats and the SP 11. The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

For the SP, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, the son of his long-time associate the late Parasnath Yadav. Lucky Yadav is in the fray from the Malhani seat. Mulayam had earlier campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal Assembly segment of Mainpuri. Besides state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), other ministers in the fray in the last leg of the elections are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur). Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and had joined the SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau. Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate, and Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are contesting in this phase.

09:32 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: 8.58 per cent turnout recorded till 9am UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: 8.58 per cent turnout recorded till 9am Azamgarh: 8.08 per cent Bhadohi: 7.41 per cent Chandauli: 7.72 per cent Ghazipur: 8.39 per cent Jaunpur: 8.99 per cent Mau: 9.97 per cent Mirzapur: 8.81 per cent Sonbhadra: 8.39 per cent Varanasi: 8.90 per cent 09:08 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: EVM not working at booth 76 and 77 in Mehnagar, alleges Samajwadi party UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: EVM not working at booth 76 and 77 in Mehnagar, alleges Samajwadi party https://twitter.com/samajwadiparty/status/1500676485153050630 09:03 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath urges voters to exercise their franchise UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: “I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state,” said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath 08:52 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple. https://twitter.com/AHindinews/status/1500672655900704770 08:20 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at Government Girls Inter College, Maldahiya in Varanasi. Voting was delayed by around 40 mins at booth no 311 after the main power switch connected to the EVM remained off due to negligence by the polling officer here, he says. 08:11 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting underway for Phase 7, visuals from Jaunpur district UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting underway for the seventh phase. Voters are exercising their franchise with enthusiasm in Jaunpur district. https://twitter.com/ceoup/status/1500655931171885057