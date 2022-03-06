UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting date, time, result, key candidates, opinion poll, exit poll – All you need to know

UP Election 2022 Phase 7: The 54 seats are spread across nine districts – Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Details: The high voltage campaign for Phase 7 polling in Uttar Pradesh has concluded yesterday with the ruling BJP, the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress making their last-ditch effort to woo the voters. Since the phase 7 polls also cover PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the focus in the last two days was on the eight seats of Kashi. While PM Modi led BJP’s poll blitzkrieg, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav campaigned along with Jayant Chaudhary and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, whereas, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi canvassed for the Congress.

UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting Date, Time, Result Date: The voting for the seventh phase will be held tomorrow, i.e. March 7 between 7am and 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Around 2.06 crores voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Constituencies and Key Candidates: While polling for 349 seats out of the total 403 in Uttar Pradesh was completed in the first six phases, the remaining 54 seats will go to polls tomorrow. Of these, three are Naxal-hit areas – Chakiya, Robertsganj and Duddhi. The 54 seats are spread across nine districts – Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. A total of 613 candidates are in the fray from the seats. Of the key candidates are Lucky Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s long-time associate late Parasnath Yadav, from Malhani seat, UP Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari from the Varanasi South seat, Anil Rajbhar from the Shivpur seat, Ravindra Jaiswal from the Varanasi North seat, Girish Yadav from the Jaunpur seat, Ramashankar Singh Patel from the Marihan seat, BJP turncoat Dara Singh Chauhan from the Ghosi seat on the Samajwadi Party ticket, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar from the Zahoorabad seat, Dhananjay Singh from the Malhani seat and Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari from the Mau Sadar seat.

UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Opinion Poll Exit Poll: The election commission of India has banned the publication of exit polls till the conclusion of voting in Uttar Pradesh. The exit polls will be released around 7pm tomorrow. The opinion polls were released before the announcement of the poll schedule and had predicted an edge for the BJP while keeping the Samajwadi Party in the contest.

UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Details: Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that all necessary arrangements have been made for free, fair and transparent polling in the seventh phase. The voting will be held while adhering to the covid-19 guidelines.