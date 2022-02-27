UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Polling underway for 61 seats

Live

UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Voting Live Turnout, UP Election Phase 5 Live Updates: A total of 692 candidates are in fray from the 61 seats.

UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates, UP Election 2022 Live: Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh today for 61 constituencies spread across 12 districts where 692 candidates are in the fray. The state election commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure free and fair voting while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.24 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase. The districts going to the polls are Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Shravasti, Gonda, Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya.

Key candidates in the fray are Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu seat, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh from Patti, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South, Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from the Kunda seat, Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel from the Pratapgarh seat, and Aradhana Mishra Mona from Rampur Khas seat. As part of the electioneering for the fifth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have already crisscrossed the poll-bound constituencies. BJP rivals Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too have toured the constituencies extensively.

07:32 (IST) 27 Feb 2022 UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Live: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Live: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1497746373512687619