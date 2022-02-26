UP Election 2022 Phase 5: Voting date, time, result, key candidates, opinion poll, exit poll – All you need to know

UP Election 2022 Phase 5: Over 2.24 crore voters will decide the fate of 692 candidates in this phase.

UP Election 2022: The stage is all set for the fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh with the high-octane coming to an end last evening. The State Election Commission has completed all necessary preparations for the fifth phase of voting. Senior leaders from all political parties including the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress campaigned extensively yesterday to woo the voters. For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have crisscrossed various poll-bound constituencies. The BJP is facing a stiff challenge from rival Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who toured various poll-bound constituencies challenging the saffron party. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi addressed a joint rally in Amethi. Over 2.24 crore voters will decide the fate of 692 candidates in this phase.

Voting Date, Time and Result Date: The voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 will be held tomorrow, i.e. February 27. The voting will take place between 7am and 6pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

UP Election 2022 Phase 5 Key Constituencies and Candidates: As many as 61 assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the fifth phase. The districts going to the polls in the fifth phase include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Ayodhya as well as Congress strongholds Amethi and Raebareli. Of the key candidates, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from the Sirathu seat against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel, Siddharth Nath Singh from the Allahabad West seat, Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh from the Patti (Pratapgarh) seat, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from the Allahabad South seat, Ramapati Shastri from the Mankapur seat, sitting MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from the Kunda seat against Samajwadi Party’s Gulshan Yadav, Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel from the Pratapgarh seat and Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona from the Rampur Khas seat.

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll, Exit Poll: The opinion polls that were released before the announcement of poll dates had predicted a decline in the BJP’s 2017 tally but gave the saffron party enough seats to retain power in the state. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party, which is contesting the poll in alliance with regional parties after brushing aside the Congress, is likely to improve its performance this time. As far as exit polls are concerned, they will be released after 6pm on March 7 when the polling for Uttar Pradesh concludes.

UP Election 2022 Documents for the Voters: The Election Photo ID Card remains the most important document for the electors to establish their identity. However, those who don’t have the EPIC card can produce any of these documents at the polling booth – Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments – PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, the smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with photograph, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

In the first four phases, polling for which was held on February 10, February 14, February 20 and February 23 respectively, the fate of candidates for a total of 231 seats have been sealed. The last three phases of voting will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7 respectively.