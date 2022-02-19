UP Election 2022 Phase 3: Voting for 59 assembly seats tomorrow; 627 candidates in fray

In the 2017 assembly elections, the saffron party had bagged 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat.

UP Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting Date, Time Result: Over 2.15 crore people will vote to elect 59 legislators out of 627 in the fray for Uttar Pradesh Phase 3 assembly elections tomorrow, i.e. February 20. The 59 constituencies going to polls tomorrow are spread across 16 districts which are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

It may be recalled that campaigning has already ended for the third phase on Friday with senior leaders of the political parties making all efforts to woo the voters. The voting will start at 7am and will conclude at 6pm. In the 2017 assembly elections, the saffron party had bagged 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat.

Of the key candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal seat where the BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel against him. Another key candidate in the fray is Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Despiting floating his own party, he is contesting on the SP ticket after brushing aside his differences with the party chief. Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase.

Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP’s Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress’ ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements for the polls. The voting will be held while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.