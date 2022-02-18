UP Election 2022 Phase 3: Voting date, time, result, constituencies, candidates, opinion poll, exit poll – All you need to know

Of the 16 districts where polling will be held for 59 seats in the third phase, five districts are from Western UP, 6 from the Awadh region and 5 from the Bundelkhand region.

UP Election 2022: Today is the last day of campaigning for phase-3 polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first two phases took place on February 10 and February 14 respectively. The seats going to polls in phase 3 are mostly dominated by Yadavs. Thus, both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party have thrown their all might to woo the voters. Of the 16 districts where polling will be held for 59 seats in the third phase, five districts are from Western UP, 6 from the Awadh region and 5 from the Bundelkhand region. These districts are Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawa, Farrukhabad, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

UP Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting Date, Time, Result Date: Voting will be held on February 20 between 7am and 6pm. The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure free and fair polling. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

UP Election 2022 Phase 3 Constituency List: Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Rasulabad (SC), Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba and Charkhari.

UP Election 2022 Phase 3 Key Candidates: Altogether, there is a total of 627 candidates in the fray from the 59 constituencies going to the polls. Of them, 96 candidates are women. As far as key candidates are concerned, the most high-profile contest is in the Karhal assembly constituency where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will take on Union Minister and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel. Other key candidates are Shivpal Yadav of SP vs Vivek Shakya of BJP from the Jaswantnagar seat, Anil Kumar Dohare of SP vs Asim Arun of BJP from the Kannauj seat, Hari Om Yadav of BJP vs Sarvesh Singh of SP from the Sirsaganj seat, and Brij Mohan of SP vs Anjula Mahor of BJP from the Hathras seat.

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll, Exit Poll: The opinion polls released before the announcement of poll dates had given the BJP an edge over the Samajwadi Party, but with a very close contest on many seats. With both parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters, the result may go any side. The exit poll for the UP Assembly Election 2022 will be released on March 7 after voting for the last phase concludes at 6pm.

UP Election 2022 Documents Required for Voting: While the Election Photo ID Card remains the first preferred document for the electors, those who are not having their EPIC card can use any of the following documents to prove their identity – Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments – PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, the smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with photograph, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.