UP Election 2022: Opinion polls show BJP in lead month ahead of polls, some gains likely for Samajwadi Party

As political parties gear up to launch an intensive campaign plan for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh post-January 15, two opinion polls have projected a win for the ruling BJP with lesser number of seats, while the Samajwadi Party making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017.

According to the ABP-CVoter opinion poll, the BJP is projected to get around 41.5 per cent votes while SP may have to settle for 33.3 per cent. On the other hand, the BSP and the Congress have failed to make a big impact with a vote share of 13 per cent and seven per cent respectively. In terms of seats, the BJP is projected to win 223-235 seats, Samajwadi Party 145-157 seats, BSP 8-16 and Congress 3 to 7. Thus, in this opinion poll of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi magic appears to be enough to give the BJP a second consecutive term.

The Times Now-VETO opinion poll also predicted the return of the ruling BJP to power. According to the opinion poll, Yogi Adityanath is the most popular choice as chief minister with 53.4 per cent supporting him while 31.5 per cent of people want Akhilesh Yadav as the CM. Only 11.5 per cent want Mayawati as the CM and just 2.5 per cent opted for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the survey results showed. According to the survey, the BJP is likely to get 227-254 assembly seats while Samajwadi Party may get 136-151 seats. Mayawati’s BSP may get just 8-14 seats while the Congress may have to settle for just 6-11 seats.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won a massive 325 seats while the then alliance of the SP and the Congress had to settle for 54 seats. The BSP had won just 19 seats.

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 till March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.