UP Election 2022: On Congress list of candidates, Akhilesh Yadav from Bikapur in Ayodhya

The Congress party has so far declared the names of 255 candidates for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The party has released the third list of another 89 candidates including 37 women taking the total candidate tally to 255. So far, the party has released three lists and has kept its promise of reserving 40 per cent seats for women. Its first list had 125 candidates and another 41 were declared in the second list. The first and second list had 50 and 16 women, respectively.

A name that strikes out is that of Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president’s namesake., who has been fielded from the Bikapur seat of Ayodhya. He is the Congress party’s district president and has received praise from the party leadership for his vocal and fierce approach. The BJP and the Samajwadi Party are yet to announce their candidates from the Bikapur seat.

The Congress party has fielded its state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu from the Tamkuhi Raj constituency. Of the women candidates, some were associated with the anti-CAA protests. The party is contesting UP assembly polls with women in focus and have reserved 40 per cent seats for them. It has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities and has laid down a roadmap of how to get those jobs, if the party is elected to power.

Uttar Pradesh elections are being held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7 and the results will be out on March 10.