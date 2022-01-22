UP Election 2022: No alliance with BJP, doors open for other parties, says Priyanka Gandhi

It may be recalled that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had contested the 2017 assembly elections under the joint leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

UP Election 2022: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today ruled out any post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but maintained that doors are open for other regional parties including the Samajwadi Party. However, she also accused the SP and the BJP of playing the same kind of politics.

Speaking about the possibilities of a post-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The door is completely closed for BJP but open for other parties…Samajwadi Party and BJP are practicing a similar style of politics because they’re benefitting from that kind of politics. The Congress party is saying that people should benefit, there should be development, and issues related to development should be raised. The parties who march forward on the basis of communalism and casteism have only one agenda. They benefit each other…Primarily, I don’t see any difference between them.”

It may be recalled that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had contested the 2017 assembly elections under the joint leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi but the coalition had failed to stop the BJP juggernaut.

For this election, Yadav refused to ally with the Congress and preferred to ally with regional parties. The Samajwadi Party has so far formed an alliance with the Jayanta Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Keshav Dev Maurya’s Mahan Dal and the Apna Dal faction led by Krishna Patel.

The ruling BJP on the other hand retained its alliance with Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal and Dr Sanjay Nishad’s Nishad Party. Other parties who will be contesting the UP Election 2022 include Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 seats and the voting for the seats will be held in seven phases – February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.