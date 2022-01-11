UP Election 2022: Mayawati won’t contest assembly polls, says BSP

Mishra said that since elections are being held in five states including Punjab and Uttarakhand, Mayawati will help party candidates win.

UP Election 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has decided not to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said today. Mishra also ruled out his candidature in these elections. Mishra, a Rajya Sabha member, said that the party will contest all the 403 seats on its own.

Mishra said that since elections are being held in five states including Punjab and Uttarakhand, Mayawati will help party candidates win.

Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP. It may be recalled that Mayawati had not contested the 2017 assembly elections as well ad the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati has been elected to the Lok Sabha four times — in 1989 from Bijnor, and in 1998, 1999, and 2004 from Akbarpur seat. She was elected to Rajya Sabha thrice — in 1994, 2004, and 2012. However, she never completed her Rajya Sabha term. In fact, when Mayawati became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, she was elected to the Legislative Council as she did not contest from any assembly seat. She was elected as an MLC again in 2012 when the Samajwadi Party formed its government in the state. Then CM Akhilesh Yadav was also elected to the legislative council. Current CM Yogi Adityanath is also a member of the legislative council.

Uttar Pradesh has a bicameral legislature – Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and the last phase will be held on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.