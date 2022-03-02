UP Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee to join Akhilesh, Jayant for SP-RLD’s joint rally in Varanasi tomorrow

Mamata Banerjee, who will reach Varanasi today, will address a joint public meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Airhe village tomorrow.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to join Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary at the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)’s a joint rally in Varanasi tomorrow. This will be Mamata Banerjee’s second joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav where she will seek a vote against the BJP and for the Samajwadi Party.

“I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav. I will go to the temple. I am taking the blessings of people and going to Uttar Pradesh,” said Banerjee at Kolkata airport while talking to media after her party TMC registered a resounding victory in the municipal elections. Banerjee, who will reach Varanasi today, will address a joint public meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Airhe village tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in the sixth phase tomorrow and in the seventh and final phase on March 7. The seventh phase will see a total of 54 constituencies, including eight in Varanasi, go to the polls. Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and he is also camping in the holy city for three days ahead of the polls.

This is the second time that Banerjee will campaign for Akhilesh Yadav for the UP Assembly Elections 2022. Before this, she had addressed a virtual rally and a press conference with Yadav in Lucknow on February 8. Banerjee had then predicted SP’s victory against the BJP, like her party had done in West Bengal state polls last year.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will also be joining Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi. The RLD is fighting the UP elections in a tie-up with Samajwadi Party. Results of the seven-phase UP Elections 2022 will be declared on March 10.