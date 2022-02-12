UP Election 2022: Do not divide your vote on caste and community basis, says PM Modi in Kannauj

UP Election 2022: Criticising the Samajwadi Party over the selection of the candidates, PM Modi alleged that most of their candidates are history-sheeters and the party’s condition is such that some of their candidates are fighting the elections from jail.

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to not divide their votes in the lines of community or cast. Addressing a public rally in Kannauj, PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the opposition Samajwadi Party. He said that the dynast politicians have stopped dreaming for the last few days as the people of Uttar Pradesh are voting unitedly.

“The first phase of elections has confirmed that BJP will come into power again. Do not divide your vote on the basis of community or caste,” said PM Modi. Hitting out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over dynasty politics, PM Modi said, “Across the world, democracy is defined as a government of the people, by the people and for the people. The dynastic parties of our country have changed this essence of democracy. Their mantra is a government of the family, by the family and for the family.”

ये लोग कहते हैं- परिवार का, परिवार के लिए, परिवार द्वारा शासन।



Government of the family, by the family, for the family.



Criticising the Samajwadi Party over the selection of the candidates, PM Modi alleged that most of their candidates are history-sheeters and the party’s condition is such that some of their candidates are fighting the elections from jail. “Those whose political foundation is based on crime, hooliganism and corruption can never improve. You see, how these people have given tickets to candidates, most of their candidates are history-sheeters and many are contesting from jail,” alleged PM Modi.

To woo the perfume businessman of the city, PM Modi said that the BJP government is working to make Kannauj’s perfume a global brand. “The perfume industry of Kannauj is also a witness to the bad policies of these dynastic parties. They defamed this industry through their misdeeds and corruption. They linked this industry with corruption. We are working to make Kannauj’s perfume a global brand,” he claimed.

He said that the BJP’s double engine government has worked for the welfare of people by providing free ration, free vaccine, free treatment under Ayushman Bharat and tap water connection to homes among other works.

The campaigning for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections concluded today. The voting will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.