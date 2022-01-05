UP Election 2022: Congress writes to EC, asks poll panel to stop big rallies by PM Modi, CM Adityanath

Congress The party also urged the EC to ensure the safety of frontline workers and government employees and security personnel deployed in poll duties.

The Congress party today urged the Election Commission to cancel big rallies in Uttar Pradesh in wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 and also suggested that the poll body stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from using government machinery for poll campaigns. It may be noted that Congress today postponed its ‘Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun’ marathon as well as major rallies in Uttar Pradesh in wake of the rising Omicron threat.

In a letter written to the Election Commission, the Congress said, “In view of the COVID-19 and fear of the third wave, we clearly believe that political parties should be encouraged to hold small meetings like chaupal, nukkad meeting, virtual meeting, door-to-door campaign….Big rallies of political parties should be cancelled.”

“The Prime Minister is doing the inauguration of several projects by holding big rallies as the elections are near. The government money and machinery is being used in these inaugurations. However, the inauguration program has become more of a stage for BJP’s election campaign rather than being the start of any project. The Prime Minister goes beyond his constitutional limit to make political comments and even his official Twitter handle has become a medium of political banter,” said the Congress while urging the EC to intervene and stop these practices.

The party also alleged that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh are holding rallies at the government’s expense. The Congress party also urged the EC to encourage political parties to not indulge in inflammatory speeches.