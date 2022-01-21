UP Election 2022: Congress launches youth manifesto, promises 20 lakh jobs, hike in education expenditure

The Congress party also said that if voted to power, it will release an exam calendar to help job aspirants with timely recruitment.

The Congress party today launched ‘Bharti Vihdan’ – the party’s manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The manifesto was launched by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi. They termed it a blueprint for the bright future of the youth of the state.

The party promised 20 lakh jobs for the youth of the state including 1.5 lakh jobs in basic education and one lakh in the police department. The Congress party also said that if voted to power, it will release an exam calendar to help job aspirants with timely recruitment.

“An examination calendar will be issued, in which recruitment advertisement, examination, appointment dates will be recorded and strict action will be taken in case of violation. There will be a social justice supervisor for every recruitment to stop the scam of reservation,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

She said that all the vacant posts including that of Sanskrit teacher, Urdu teacher, Anganwadi, Asha workers will be filled. “To restore faith lost in the recruitment process, the fees for all examination forms will be waived and bus, train travel will be free,” she said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the budget for education and if the party forms a government, the education budget will be increased and all colleges and universities will be upgraded.

Targeting the Mallahs and Nishad community youths, she said that new opportunities will be provided for the employment of youth. “A world-class institute will be set up for Mallahs and Nishads in which they will be trained. The youth of the most backward community will be given a loan at the rate of 1 per cent interest to start their business,” she said.

The party also promised an anti-drug addiction center in Lucknow as Priyanka said that drug addiction has become a serious problem in the state. The party also promised to restore university elections in the state.